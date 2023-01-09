EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 2,145 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $201.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.07 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

