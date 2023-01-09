Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 3,473 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

