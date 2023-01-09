West Oak Capital LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.