West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

