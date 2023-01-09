Van ECK Associates Corp Has $34.02 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average is $175.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

