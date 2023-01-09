Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.