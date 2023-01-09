EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.45 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,835 shares of company stock valued at $128,031,799. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $364.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $345.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.03.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

