iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 111,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $391.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.00.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.