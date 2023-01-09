Northeast Investment Management Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $160.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.