Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.4% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $269.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.