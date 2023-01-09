Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $187,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $270.39 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $333.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

