West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,383 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.56 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.64.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

