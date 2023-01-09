Northeast Investment Management Purchases 236 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.