Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prologis by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,447,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,635,000 after purchasing an additional 948,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $116.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.