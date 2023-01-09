Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $154.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $169.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

