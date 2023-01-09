Community Bank N.A. Has $242,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.24.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $213.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average is $159.24. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

