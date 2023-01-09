Community Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $71.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.42. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

