Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,645,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,940,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,903 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $107,192,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after buying an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.1 %

TSM opened at $78.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

