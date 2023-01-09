Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $105.70 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

