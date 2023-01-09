Advance Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $70.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

