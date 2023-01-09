EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 1,208 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $100.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.70. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

