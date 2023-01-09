Northeast Investment Management Acquires 335 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML stock opened at $595.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $777.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

