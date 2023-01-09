Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.59. The company has a market cap of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

