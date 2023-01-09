L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $264.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $258.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.29.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LHX opened at $206.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $202.31 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
