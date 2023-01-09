L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $264.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $258.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.29.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $206.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $202.31 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

