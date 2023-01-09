Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FISV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

