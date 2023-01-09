Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $101.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $106.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.35.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $102.18 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

