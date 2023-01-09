Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,045 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,681. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $134.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

