Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $366.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.37 and its 200-day moving average is $422.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.58.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

