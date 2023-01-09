Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $114.93.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

