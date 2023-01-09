Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 300 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE COP opened at $118.23 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

