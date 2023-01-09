Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,725,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 237,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $329.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

