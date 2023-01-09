Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $94.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

