Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About British American Tobacco

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

