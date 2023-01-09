The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3 %

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.38.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $348.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $404.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

