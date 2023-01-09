Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $348.08 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $404.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.