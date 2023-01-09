ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Paychex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

