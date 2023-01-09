Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

