West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $149.46 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.