Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Position Trimmed by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $48.45 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

