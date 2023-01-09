Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Reduced by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.66 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

