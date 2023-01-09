Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 720 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $329.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

