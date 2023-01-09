Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $296.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

