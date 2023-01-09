First Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

