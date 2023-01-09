Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.9-213.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.64 million.
Progyny stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $85,125.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,870,037.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $85,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,870,037.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $274,473.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,999 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,318.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,741 shares of company stock worth $5,441,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
