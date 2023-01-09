792 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,111,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Biogen by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,956,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after purchasing an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $282.00 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

