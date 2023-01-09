Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.0 %

ELAN stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.