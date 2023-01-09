Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $426.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $424.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

