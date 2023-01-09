Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $283,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 1.9 %

NFLX opened at $315.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $553.43. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

