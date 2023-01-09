New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $90 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of BlackRock worth $90,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.43.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $738.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $899.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $708.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.