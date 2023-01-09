Northeast Investment Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 246.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 149,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 109,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

